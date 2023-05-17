Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Rory McIlroy recently declined to give a lengthy response to a question about LIV Golf. The typically outspoken McIlroy gave a one-word response when asked if he was planning to sidestep LIV Golf-PGA Tour conversations moving forward, per ESPN.

“Yeah,” McIlroy responded, via Mark Schlabach.

McIlroy’s response is notable since he hasn’t backed down from bashing LIV Golf in the past. However, he has previously attempted to contain the narrative that there is a feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“This ‘us vs. them’ thing has gotten way out of control already,” McIlroy said, via The Guardian. “If the two entities keep doubling down in both directions, it is only going to become irreparable. We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time. That is no good for anyone.”

When players originally began leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, it led to controversy and friction. The game of golf itself, though, was negatively impacted. McIlroy understands that a constant feud between the leagues wouldn’t be good for the game in the long run, which may be why he is beginning to speak less on LIV Golf.

For now, Rory McIlroy and his fellow golfers are focused on the upcoming PGA Championship. The tournament will begin on Thursday, May 18th and is one of the biggest golfing events of the year. Every player understands how important it is, so we can expect plenty of impressive competition. After falling short at The Masters, McIlroy will do everything he can to rebound in the PGA Championship.