With a win at the the Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm joined Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas as the only players over the last 40 years to win at least 3 times within their first 6 starts of a PGA Tour season, according to a Sunday tweet from ESPN Stats & Info.

The win at the Genesis Invitational earned the 28-year-old $3.6 million of the tournament’s $20 million purse, putting him ahead of American golfer Max Homamore by than $1.4 million, wrote SI Golf Managing Director Jeff Ritter in a Sunday article.

Jon Rahm earned three wins, a 67.1 scoring average, $9 million and wins over ties against 601 players in the first 60 days of 2023, according to a Sunday tweet from CBS Sports Golf writer Kyle Porter.

“We toss it around too often, but a true Tiger-like run for Rahm,” wrote Porter.

Woods tied for 45th in the Invitational with United States golfer Michael Thompson, South Korean golfer Tom Kim and Polish professional Adrian Meronk. Thomas tied for 20th with Nate Lashley, Tony Finau and Peter Malnati, among others.

Woods closed the opening round of the Invitational with three straight birdies on holes 16, 17 and 18, becoming the only player to do so as the last few groups lined up to play. It was the first time he made three consecutive birdies on the PGA tour since the final round of the 2020 Masters, ESPN Stats and Info wrote in a Thursday tweet. He shot two under Par 69 and was five strokes behind Homa and American golfer Keith Mitchell.

Tiger Woods said he wanted to get in touch with Sunday’s leaders after earning his best round to par since 2020.

“I wanted to get in touch with the leaders today,” Woods said. “I was hoping to shoot something a little bit lower than I did just so I could reach out to them hopefully with a low round tomorrow. I might be a little far away.”