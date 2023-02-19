Heading into the third day of the Genesis Invitational, all eyes were on Tiger Woods, per usual. The legendary golfer was having an up-and-down campaign considering his injury status. Surely, his injuries would finally catch up to him after three straight days of play, right? Not quite: Woods had, quite literally, the best round he’s had since 2020. It’s a testament to Woods’ perseverance, and a sign that things might be looking up for the American. (quote from ESPN)

“I wanted to get in touch with the leaders today,” Woods said. “I was hoping to shoot something a little bit lower than I did just so I could reach out to them hopefully with a low round tomorrow. I might be a little far away.”

Tiger Woods started the third day of the Genesis Invitational in dire straits: he was ranked fifty-eighth amongst all participants. Another bad day would send the tournament host packing in humiliating fashion. In a brilliant display of skill, though, Woods pushed through and recorded a 4-under in the third round: the third-best for the day.

Tiger Woods’ injury recovery has been well-documented at this point. The star golfer is dealing with a lingering foot injury that has bothered him since the start of the Genesis Invitational. However, Woods is managing to keep himself afloat in the fierce seas of his own tournament.

Now, Woods is one step closer to finishing in the top-25 of the tournament. For someone as competitive as the American, a top-25 finish would not be satisfactory. However, even just coming close to that shows that he’s nearing a full return.