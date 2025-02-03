Rory McIlroy is hoping the 2025 golf season is one that will be remembered for his big wins and not his close-call defeats that resulted in so much heartbreak a year ago. The current season has gotten off to a brilliant start for McIlroy, as he earned his first victory of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy shot a final round of 66 and that gave him a four-round score of 267. That gave him a two-stroke victory over runner-up Shane Lowry and a three-stroke win over Lucas Glover and Justin Rose. McIlroy finished 21-under par for the tournament.

The superstar golfer from Northern Ireland had never won at Pebble Beach during his career, and he was gratified to earn the victory at the classic Southern California course. “To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool,” McIlroy said during his post-match interview with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

He was able to take the lead on the 10th hole when he made a key birdie putt. He basically put the tournament away with his superior performance on the back nine during the tournament's final round.

He shot a 5 under par 31 during the second half of the round, and none of the other contenders could match that performance. McIlroy was able to fire an eagle 3 on the par-5 14th hole that was the result of a huge drive, a sensational approach shot with his 7-iron and perfect left-to-right 25-foot breaking putt.

McIlroy wins in his season debut

The victory marked the 27th time that McIlroy had won during his PGA career. It was also the first victory for McIlroy since he won last season's Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy made his 2025 season debut in the at Pebble Beach.

The 35-year-old McIlroy has gone more than 10 years since his last victory in a major tournament. He appeared to be on his way to his first major triumph since the 2014 PGA Championship at last year's U.S. Open, but that tournament got away from him in the most painful fashion as he struggled during the back nine of the final round.

The popular winner had a series of strong challengers throughout the tournament. Lowry earned his second-place status when he made a birdie on the final hole and shot a 68 in the last round. Glover closed the tournament with a final round of 67 while Rose closed with a final round score of 68.

Russell Henley tied for fifth place with Cam Davis, while top-ranked Scottie Scheffler made his season debut and finished tied for 9th.