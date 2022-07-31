Tony Finau joins Tiger Woods with incredible feat at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau has always shown throughout his professional golf career that he has the ability to play with the best of the best. But he has yet to win a Major and therefore is not considered one of the best golfers by many fans. Well, he appears to be finally putting it all together. A week after winning the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, he crushed the field Sunday winning for the second straight week.

Finau shot a 5-under Sunday in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished the tournament at 26-under par, winning by five strokes over Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Taylor Pendrith. In doing so, Finau joined an exclusive list of golfers who have won two weeks in a row by at least three strokes.

🚨 A heater unlike many others for @tonyfinaugolf ‼️ 3-Stroke Victory in Consecutive Weeks, PGA TOUR Since 1980: 2022, Tony Finau

2017, Justin Thomas

2009, Tiger Woods

2005, Phil Mickelson

1992, Davis Love III pic.twitter.com/lPymFvhDgq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 31, 2022

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Finau joined Justin Thomas (2017), Tiger Woods (2009), Phil Mickelson (2005) and Davis Love III (1992) as the only golfers to ever achieve that feat. That is quite the list to be a part of. Three of those men are legends of the game and Thomas is a great golfer.

Tony Finau has climbed as high as ninth in the world golf rankings back in 2018. You can sure bet he’s going to be climbing the rankings again after this run. Despite not having won a Major, Finau has knocked on the door at each of them.

He finished 3rd in the 2019 Open Championship, 4th in the 2020 PGA Championship, and 5th at the U.S. Open and the Masters in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Finau will look for his third consecutive win next week at Wyndham Championship.