PGA TOUR 2K23 Course Designer lets you build your own fairways

Returning from PGA TOUR 2K21, PGA TOUR 2K23 Course Designer will once again allow players to design their own golf courses as they see fit. While the game already features 20 licensed courses at launch and even more fictional licensed golf courses, players can add to PGA TOUR 2K23’s massive collection of courses with their own creations. Some of the launch courses are even made using the course designer: six courses at launch are made by content creators such as:

ArcticFury – Craggy Heights, Sherwood Shores and the Training Facility;

b101design – Lachlan Crossing and Emery Beach Club;

Crazycanuck1985 – Old Marina Golf Club and Echo Park Golf Club;

Energ1ser – Lone Grove Golf Course and Jacobson Homestead;

Mattf27 – Foxholm Golf Links and Chestnut Hollow;

VctryLnSprts – PotHole Lake Golf Club and HuckleBerry Country Club.

Just some of the new features that Course Designer received in the upcoming release of PGA TOUR includes:

Overhauled interface to provide smoother access to all design tools;

New cursor selection that offers easier access to objects on the course;

New spline tool that streamlines the process of creating walls and fences, including on sloped terrain, improving on the previous tool that was used for surfaces and bulk-planting trees, flowers, and natural elements;

Updated or rebuilt trees to improve visual quality, along with a selection of new trees, including arborvitae and dogwood, and an assortment of twelve new flowers like dahlias, geraniums, poinsettias, poppies, and roses

One of the most popular features of PGA TOUR 2K21 was its Course Designer with nearly 300,000 courses created in that game, so it’s no wonder that 2K decided to bring it back in 2K23. With new tools and new parts to play with, players will be able to make the golf courses of their dreams as they are allowed to create from scratch anything they can imagine.

For more information on the latest news on PGA TOUR 2K23, along with the returning Divot Derby, check out the latest Clubhouse Report here.