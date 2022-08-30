PGA Tour 2K23 Full Course List Reveal

Headlined by the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and the St. George’s Golf and Country Club – the full PGA Tour 2K23 Licensed Course list has just been revealed. With 20 total licensed courses, players will be able to enjoy PGA Tour 2K23 to a tee with full immersion and authenticity.

On top of the seventeen courses returning from PGA Tour 2K21, PGA Tour 2K23’s full course list gets three new licensed courses, as mentioned above. This completes a round of twenty total courses for PGA Tour 2K23 – each one licensed so that 2K could recreate them with utmost faithfulness, authenticity, and accuracy. All twenty courses for PGA Tour 2K23 were created by 2K and HB Studios using a combination of aerial drone footage, lidar data, high resolution photography, and supporting assets provided by each course’s management to ensure that each one is true to life from its measurements, buildings, signage, hazards, and climate. This ensures that the authentic PGA Tour experience would be replicated in the game down to the smallest detail.

The complete PGA Tour 2K23 licensed course list is as follows:

Atlantic Beach Country Club; Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course); Copperhead (Innisbrook); Detroit Golf Club; East Lake Golf Club; Quail Hollow Club; Riviera Country Club; St George’s Golf and Country Club; The Renaissance Club; TPC Boston; TPC Deere Run; TPC Louisiana; TPC River Highlands; TPC San Antonio; TPC Sawgrass; TPC Scottsdale; TPC Southwind; TPC Summerlin; TPC Twin Cities; and Wilmington Country Club (South Course).

These twenty will compose PGA Tour 2K23’s launch licensed courses. Meanwhile, the Pebble Beach Golf Club, Spyglass Hill, and the Torrey Pines North and South Courses will be added to the game post-launch. After going through PGA Tour 2K23’s 23 courses post-launch, players will also be able to make use of the Course Designer that will arrive later on, free to all players on all platforms.

PGA Tour 2K23 is coming out on October 14, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Learn what the game’s tagline “More Golf. More Game.” here.