PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has been a point of contention for many golf fans. Over the last couple of years, Monahan has watched as LIV Golf has peeled away top-level talent. Meanwhile, PGA Tour tournament sponsors are leaving as television ratings continue to fall. But if fans were not thrilled with Monahan's job performance before, they are really not going to like this.

Monahan reportedly earned $23 million in 2023, initially reported by Sportico. He had a base salary of just under $2 million, with bonuses and incentives of $12.1 million, retirement benefits of $2.5 million, and long-term incentives of $6.7 million. That ranks among the highest-paid commissioners in professional sports.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in a stratosphere himself with over $60 million. Monahan is right there with NBA Commissioner David Silver, who reportedly earned $25 million. But MLB's Rob Manfred and NHL's Gary Bettman allegedly earned about $10 million last year.

By comparison, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped down as LPGA Commissioner on Monday, earned just under $1 million in 2022.

The fact that the Monahan made such an exorbitant amount of money while overseeing the deflation of value for the PGA Tour is astounding. Fans were out in full force upon learning the news.

“My brain can’t even comprehend this. Jay Monahan making $23M. Loses half their elite players and 3 of their longest and most loyal PGA Tour sponsors and still rakes it in as ratings plummet. Made more than Rory! Great job if you can get it,” one fan wrote.

Another fan referenced the timing of Monahan's pay raise.

“Breaking news: PGA tour loses another top 20 player, and Jay Monahan announces he gets another 5m/yr raise.”

Monahan reportedly earned $18 million the year prior. So, he essentially earned a 25 percent pay raise during the most divisive year in golf history. Midway through the year in question, Monahan agreed to a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to end the schism within golf. He came under fire for leaving the PGA Tour players in the dark. Yet, here we are, 17 months later, and no deal has been reached.

Meanwhile, top-end players continue to leave the PGA Tour. Rumors are circulating that Tony Finau is next to ditch the PGA Tour for LIV after it was announced he is no longer in the field at the Hero World Challenge.