Golf superstar Jon Rahm recently broke his silence on his massive decision to join LIV Golf and leave the PGA Tour

Golf star Jon Rahm recently made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Rahm addressed the move Thursday, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“I'm forever grateful for the PGA Tour and the platform they've allowed me to be on,” Rahm said. “I mean, I have nothing bad to say about them. They've given me the opportunity to play the game that I've always wanted to play and compete in some great events.”

Rumors swirled about Rahm's potential PGA Tour departure over the past few months. The PGA Tour understood that they may end up losing one of the best golfers in the world, as Rahm is currently ranked No. 3 overall, to LIV Golf. Sure enough, that is exactly what occurred.

Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

Rahm took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about joining LIV Golf.

“I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

Many other stars have joined LIV Golf over the past few years. Rahm's decision is a big one though. His impact on the game is immense, regardless of which league he plays in.

Jon Rahm shared some final thoughts on joining LIV Golf, via the ESPN article as well.

“This decision was for many reasons what I thought was best for me. Don't get me wrong, it's a great deal. I had a really good offer in front of me and it's one of the reasons why I took it, right? They really put me in a position where I had to think about it and I did.”