Since the inception of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour's rival league has slowly peeled away one star after another. One year ago, Jon Rahm became the most prominent figure in golf to jump ship. Throughout the 2024 season, many wondered who would be next, with Tony Finau being one player consistently floated around.

Well, the Finau to LIV Golf rumors will likely only ramp up after the latest development.

It has been reported that Finau is no longer in the field at the Hero World Challenge. He is being replaced by Sepp Straka as one of the three tournament exemptions. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, originally given an exemption by Tiger Woods, will take a regular spot in the field.

Finau was originally listed as one of the 20 player participants at the Albany Golf Club. The Utah native, who is ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings, did not play during the PGA Tour fall season. The last time he teed it up was during the Presidents Cup a couple of months ago.

Finau finished tied for fourth in last year's iteration of the Hero World Challenge.

Woods is the host of the annual tournament in the Bahamas. He has never shied away from his criticism of LIV Golf and its benefactors, the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Were he to get wind that Finau was making the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, it would make sense to see him pulled from the tournament.

Interestingly, Rahm is one of Finau's closest friends. They have spent a lot of time together practicing in Arizona over the last few years, with Rahm gushing over their friendship.

It was reported in 2023 that Finau is facing multiple lawsuits, seeking upwards of $20 million. Not that the 6-time winner on the PGA Tour is strapped for cash. But everyone knows how well LIV pays.

The Hero World Challenge still features the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, rising star Ludvig Aberg, and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, among others. The tournament tees off Thursday morning.