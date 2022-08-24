PGA Tour drops bombshell plans after Tiger Woods-led meeting amid battle with LIV Golf

As LIV Golf continues to try to grow and disrupt the PGA Tour, the latter is trying to figure out ways to improve the product and make it worthwhile for the top players to stick around. Last week at the BMW Championship, a group of top PGA Tour players, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, met to discuss the future and how they can make things better.

Now, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan just rolled out some major plans, including an “unprecedented commitment” from top players to participate in at least 20 events per year. This includes 12 Elevated Events in addition to the four majors and The Players Championship. The top players can then pick at least three other tournaments of their choosing to play in.

Here’s more on the Elevated Events: “The additional Elevated Events – which will join the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the three FedExCup Playoffs events (FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship) — will be announced in the coming weeks and have purses of at least $20 million.

An expanded Player Impact Program and the introduction of the Earnings Assurance Program were also part of the announcement.”

As noted, the purses for these tournaments will be $20 million each, and the PGA Tour is also doubling its Player Impact Program from $50 million to $100 million in 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, an Earning Assurance Program for fully exempt members is being launched, which will guarantee a minimum salary of $500,000 as long as they participate in at least 15 events. There are other benefits involved to help with costs.

This is all being done to help compete with the ridiculous amount of money being thrown at golfers by LIV Golf, which has poached a number of big names from the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been outspoken and critical of LIV Golf, and McIlroy addressed these new plans Wednesday.

“We’ve all made a commitment to get together more often to make the product more compelling,” McIlroy said on Wednesday, per ESPN. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think everyone in that room felt this was the best way to move forward.”

Going even further, Woods and McIlroy announced TGL, a new golf league that will partner with the PGA Tour:

This is a big day for the PGA Tour, and we’ll see if this helps them in their battle against LIV Golf.