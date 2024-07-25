Bryson DeChambeau's self-assuredness is as essential to his success in golf (if not his grammar) — on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, majors, and YouTube — as his power off the tee. Perhaps, then, it's no surprise to hear the 2024 U.S. Open champion express confidence in Tiger Woods' ability to contend in future majors.

“He's probably the most influential figure in the game of golf,” DeChambeau responded Wednesday when asked about Tiger's intent to compete in majors in 2025 and beyond.

“He is the most influential figure in the game of golf right now, and I think he deserves to play in the majors. He's done more than enough for this great game, and he continues to give back by playing in these tournaments and trying to win.”

Tiger, 48, has struggled mightily in limited appearances since his car accident in 2021 (he also underwent season-ending ankle surgery in April 2023). This year, Tiger withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, finished last of the cut-makers at the Masters, and missed the weekend at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and 152nd Open Championship.

After coming up two strokes short of the cut line at Pinehurst No. 2, Tiger immediately confirmed that the British Open would be his final 2024 PGA Tour appearance (he'll play the PNC Championship in December with his son, Charlie). He even signaled that the 2024 U.S. Open could be his last.

At Royal Troon — in the wake of Colin Montgomerie's retirement suggestions — the 15-time major champion shot 14-over par. In the aftermath, Tiger acknowledged that his initial goal to enter “a tournament a month” in 2024 was overly optimistic.

Still, Tiger sounded hopeful about his physical progress — potentially setting the table for a more competitive 2025.

“I'd like to have played more, but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the major championships this year,” said Tiger after his second round in Scotland. “I got a lot of time off to get better, to be better physically, which has been the case all year.

“I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again.”

The PGA Tour recently announced a unique exemption for Tiger — offering him uninhibited pathways into Signature Events. While placating sponsors and juicing the potential value of events — amidst competition from LIV Golf, which Tiger is busy working on — is certainly a factor in the idea, it would also provide Tiger requisite reps to shake off the rust in between majors. Simply showing up to the four hardest tournaments of the year has clearly hindered his feel.

“Even though it's nice of them to do that and ask me to play more often and have that ability to play Signature Events, these guys have earned their spots, and I'm not going to take that spot away,” Tiger said before the Open. “But if I can be included somehow, that would be great. It is nice to be able to be included, but I'm not going to take anyone's spot.”

Tiger — who is exempt into all four majors in 2025 — said he plans to be in the field at Portrush for the 2025 British Open and is “looking forward to” future events in Scotland.

Ball-striking and putting form aside, DeChambeau believes Tiger's competitive drive will deliver him to the winner's circle once again.

“He wants to win. He's a competitor,” the Crushers GC captain said ahead of LIV United Kingdom. “I think that's admirable, for him to be able to do that. I think he can do it still. He's going to have a tough road to beat us youngsters, but he's got that grit and fire in him that he's not going to stop until he gets it done. I wouldn't put it past him.”

Tiger is tied with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour wins of all-time, at 82.