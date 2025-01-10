Multiple wildfires are raging through Los Angeles and the sports world is reacting. The NFL has moved Monday's playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams to Arizona. Both the NBA's Lakers and NHL's Kings have had home games postponed. And now, the PGA TOUR is contemplating a move. Golf Digest's Joel Beall reported a backup plan for the Genesis Invitational, the event Tiger Woods hosts at Riviera Country Club.

“Even if the course and club remain untouched, a number of issues may prevent Riviera from hosting next month,” Beall reported There are the logistical problems of getting players, tournament officials and fans through Pacific Palisades as recovery efforts are underway. Lodging will likely be a problem with hotels putting up those who lost their residences.”

“As for alternative sites, the TPC Scottsdale, which is hosting the WM Phoenix Open the week before the Genesis, could pull double duty,” he continued. “Two sources familiar with the tour's early discussions told Golf Digest playing two straight weeks in Mexico, which is set to host the week after Riviera, is highly unlikely.”

The Genesis Invitational is scheduled for February 13-16, which is still over a month away. But with the neighborhood destroyed, it may be difficult to get fans in and out of the course. This will be a tough decision for the PGA TOUR despite the time before the event.

PGA TOUR facing tough decision regarding Genesis Invitational

Riviera Country Club is in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood that has been crushed by these fires. While the PGA TOUR has a solid backup plan in place, it would be crushing to move the Genesis Invitational. Tiger Woods hosts the event in his native Los Angeles at one of the great courses in America.

The Genesis is the only event in the city of Los Angeles on the PGA TOUR schedule. While it is a key event on the schedule, they are lucky this is the only event they may move. Next week, they are in La Quinta, California near Palm Springs, which is 150 miles east of Los Angeles. Events in San Diego and Pebble Beach should not be impacted either.

If the PGA TOUR moves the Genesis Invitational to TPC Scottsdale, they should lean away from the Waste Management traditions. While that event is popular among casual fans, it is unique on tour and should not be duplicated the next week. Plus, if it is a back-to-back in Scottsdale more great players might play in both events.