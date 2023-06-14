The 2022 US Open is upon us. Matthew Fitzpatrick is eyeing to become the first one to repeat as US Open champion since Brooks Koepka did it in 2020 and 2021. Of course, that is going to be easier said than done with such a talented field down in Los Angeles where this major event will be held. With that said, let’s get to a rundown of some of the favorites and sleepers in this tournament plus our US Open prediction to win it all on Sunday.

US Open Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 US Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +1100

Brooks Koepka +1200

Rory McIlroy +1300

Viktor Hovland +1700

Patrick Cantlay +1700

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jordan Spieth +2400

Max Homa +2900

Cameron Smith +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3100

Tyrrell Hatton +3200

Tony Finau +3400

Collin Morikawa +3600

Bryson DeChambeau +4100

How to Watch US Open

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock, USOpen.com

Time: 7 AM ET/4 AM PT Thursday-Sunday

2023 US Open favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler (+700): The 26-year-old Texan is a no-brainer pick among the top candidates to win this week. He has been constantly putting himself in a great position to win tournaments this season. So far in the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, Scheffler has yet to miss a cut.

That’s 16 consecutive made cuts to start the season. He’s not just making cuts barely. In fact, Scheffler has made it to the top 10 in all but four of those 16 events. While he did not join the action in Toronto for the 2023 staging of the RBC Canadian Open, Scheffler is clearly in terrific form, as he has finished with a T-5 or better in each of his last four starts, including a third-place at the Memorial Tournament.

Jon Rahm (+1100): Just like Scheffler, Rahm is an easy call as a favorite to win the US Open and understandably among the top picks of many others making a US Open prediction.

He leads everyone with a total of 3,042 FedExCup points and is ranked no. 2 overall in the world. That’s not to mention that the Spaniard already has amassed four victories this season with a Green Jacket to show as well after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament.

After a T-50 at the PGA Championship, Rahm returned closer to his top form with a T-16 at the Memorial Tournament. There is really a lot to like about Rahm’s chances in any tournament he’s entered his name into, as he’s also top five this season in terms of greens in regulation percentage (71.77%), shots gained: total (2.338) and shots gained: tee-t0-green (1.847).

Rory McIlroy (+1300): McIlroy fell short of going back-to-back-to-back at the RBC Canadian Open, but he still was not too shabby with a T-9 in Toronto last week. That also extended his streak of top-10 finishes to three starts. On the season, the Northern Irishman is 9-for-11 with six top 10s and six top 25s.

He kicked his campaign off with a win at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina but has not won since, so he must be so motivated to end his drought with a major title this week in Los Angeles. Speaking of which, McIlroy has not won a major since 2014 (PGA Championship) and his first and only US Open win thus far in his career took place over a decade ago already in 2011.

2023 US Open sleeper picks

Rickie Fowler (+4800): Still chasing for his first-ever major title, Fowler is a name that should be considered by bettors looking to hit pay dirt with a sleeper. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has yet to win a tournament this season, but he’s been playing some great golf of late.

After a T-6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fowler pulled off another top 10 with a T-9 the following week at the Memorial Tournament. Fowler also checks as one of the top players on the field in season shots gained: total with 1.530 (11th) and scoring average with 69.707 (ninth). His best finish at a US Open was a T-2 back in 2014.

Gary Woodland (+13000): Casual bettors may not even have Woodland remotely close to their radars, but he’s someone who should be getting some interest on the market. Woodland has missed the cut four times this season, but only once since a T-54 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Over his last eight starts, Woodland has garnered three top 25s after a T14 at the Masters Tournament, another T-14 at the Wells Fargo Championship, and more recently, a T-24 at the Memorial Tournament. Also don’t forget that Woodland has won the US Open before, when he became the last man standing in 2019 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Final 2023 US Open Prediction & Pick

At some point, Rory McIlroy’s drought will have to come to an end. He’s come awfully close to winning his fifth major in his most recent tries, finishing no worse than a T-7 in six of his seven starts in any of the Big Four events.

FINAL 2023 US Open PREDICTION: Rory McIlroy (+1300)