Arizona Diamondbacks fans were hoping that the championship mojo of one of their own would rub off on the team in Game 4 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm threw the first pitch on Tuesday night, and did so in style.

The Spanish golfer and Arizona State alum arrived on Chase Field wearing arguably the most prestigious attire in all of sports, the Green Jacket. He hurled the pitch well off the plate, forcing fellow former Sun Devil Merrill Kelly to shift to his right to retrieve the sailing baseball. While it might have not been pretty, Rahm's presence helped add some juice to the anxious crowd.

Unfortunately, it did not translate to the game itself, as the Diamondbacks fell 11-7. A historic start carried the Rangers to the victory and a 3-1 World Series lead. Despite its tenuous standing, Arizona can look to Rahm for some inspiration.

The No. 3 ranked golfer in the world roared back in the final round at Augusta National to win his first Masters title in April. He finished at 12-under par for the tournament, outlasting greats Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson (both 8-under). It was Rahm's second major championship of his career.

He thrived under pressure, just like the Diamondbacks must do if they are going to have any chance at pulling off possibly the most unfathomable World Series run of all-time. Jon Rahm will be cheering them on, as he enjoys his offseason after another successful year on the PGA Tour.