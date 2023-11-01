The Texas Rangers are the oldest MLB club without a World Series title. Well, they are just a win away from ending their drought after crushing the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night, 11-7.

Just like in Game 3, the Rangers' offense was simply too much to handle for Arizona. Texas got out in front early by scoring five runs in the second inning. While they were busy piling up runs, Andrew Heaney was doing a fine job on the mound. Heaney started in Game 4 and pitched for five innings, allowing just an earned run on four hits to go with a couple of free passes issued and three strikeouts.

“Texas wins 11-7. Offensive explosion early and the bullpen is able to hold on late. Semien adds to his RBI single in game 3 with an 5 RBIs in this game including a 3-run home run. Heaney gets the win pitching 5 innings of 1-run ball. Texas goes for the series win tomorrow night,” said @NolanWritinFS.

Here's another reaction from @reclinernerd: “Rangers are close to going up 3-1 in World Series. Leclerc is in with a 6 run lead and 2 outs. I have no clue what Bochy is doing. But he did get us here.”

The Diamondbacks went to their bullpen for Game 4 and it just did not work out for them. The first two Arizona pitchers to take the mound, Joe Mantiply and Miguel Castro got charged for a combined four runs on three hits. Corey Seager was a big thorn in the side of Arizona pitching again, as he launched a two-run homer in the second inning just moments after Josh Jung put the Rangers on the board first with a solo homer and Marcus Semien hit a two-run double in the same frame.

That opened the floodgates for Texas' offense, with the Rangers establishing a 10-run lead by the end of the third inning.

The Diamondbacks showed some fight in the eighth inning when they scored four runs and then made quite a bit of noise in the bottom of the ninth with two runs before ultimately running out of gas.

The Rangers will look to close out the series and bring home the franchise's first World Series title when they go for the kill this Wednesday at Chase Field.