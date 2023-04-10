Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Jon Rahm took the win at the 2023 Masters Tournament in comfortable fashion, and there were tons of reactions to Rahm taking his second career major victory and first Masters.

Rahm finished 12 under on the entire weekend, going three under in the final round on Sunday. He finished four strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson were part of what drove intrigue for the Masters Tournament this year, as LIV Tour golfers were allowed to participate in the event.

Let’s get to some of the reactions to Jon Rahm’s win.

“Congratulations Jon Rahm on winning the Masters ⛳️ Thoroughly deserved and a worthy Champion” wrote @Craigtharden.

“Congratulations to Jon Rahm From the Basque Region of Spain On Winning the 2023 Masters. Great to See His Young Children & Wife Celebrate With Him” wrote @missionparsons.

“Jon Rahm should have Panda Express cater his Champions dinner next year. #themasters” wrote @t_parker9. There was some context provided to the joke with an old tweet from Rahm.

Jon Rahm should have Panda Express cater his Champions dinner next year. #themasters https://t.co/Yx5C41u9X8 — Trae (@t_parker9) April 9, 2023

Even Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso chimed in on Rahm’s performance.

“Rahm. Clinical.” wrote Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21).

The Steve Cochran show chimed in with its thoughts on the event as well.

The Masters.. – Great win by Jon Rahm – Koepka couldn't close..period – Mickelson-best round of the day (wtf?) and is oldest runner-up ever at 51 – No gang fights between tour and LIV players NBC sports @SteveSandsGC joins me Monday morning @wlsam890 835am#themasters pic.twitter.com/s9jr5vUZXF — Steve Cochran (@CochranShow) April 9, 2023

Some others came in with good jokes as well.

Jon Rahm gave hope today with dudes everywhere that have dad bods 🙌🏼🫡 pic.twitter.com/RnrFjSO0F9 — DrunkByTheTurn (@DrunkByTheTurn_) April 10, 2023

Rahm told a story about Zach Ertz texting him before the start of the tournament that got a laugh from many.

Zach Ertz almost cost Jon Rahm a green jacket pic.twitter.com/SFCHAPJjB0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 10, 2023

That spawned some memes, like this one here.

Jon Rahm after 4 putting the first hole of the tournament pic.twitter.com/uE3qL9LpXJ — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) April 9, 2023

Jon Rahm is a two-time major champion, and it seems most golf fans are happy about it.