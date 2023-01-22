Jon Rahm is looking to win his second win of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, with the final round of the 2023 American Express coming right up. Rahm is having quite a stretch, dating back to the last season. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Rahm has recorded the best score over a 10-round stretch in the PGA TOUR, at least since 1983.

Jon Rahm has shot -62 across his last 10 PGA TOUR rounds. That is the best 10-round stretch by any player on record (complete round data dates back to 1983). It surpasses a 10-round span of -61 by Davis Love III in the fall of 2001.

Jon Rahm has also now surpassed Tiger Woods not once but twice for personal best 10-round stretch in the PGA TOUR.

Rahm also had a 10-round stretch of -60 last January, the 3rd-best span on record. For anyone curious, Tiger Woods’ best 10-round stretch was -59, done across the end of 2007 and beginning of 2008.

The 28-year-old Spaniard went 3-for-3 this season prior to playing in The American Express, and that span includes his win in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month. He finished that tourney with a 27-under 265, shooting a 67 and 62 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Jon Rahm is liking his performance so far in The American Express, as he should, and he will be looking to stave off the challenge of rookie Davis Thompson, who’s tied with Rahm atop the leaderboard after three rounds.

Via Fox Sports:

“Nothing but positive,” said Rahm, who will be playing for his ninth tour victory. “Ball-striking felt amazing. Hit a lot of great shots out there off the tee. Giving myself a lot of opportunities with the irons. Took advantage of quite a few of them. So very confident going into tomorrow and knowing that I’m going to have to shoot another low score if I want to have a chance to win.”