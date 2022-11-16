Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jon Rahm is not a fan of the Official World Golf Rankings. He recently commented on why he believes the rankings are laughable, per golf.com.

“I’m going to be as blunt as I can,” Rahm said. “I think the OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) right now is laughable. Laughable. Laughable. The fact that the RSM doesn’t have any of the top 20 in the world has more points than this event (DP World Tour Championship) where we have seven of the top 20 is laughable. The fact that Wentworth (BMW PGA Championship) had less points than Napa (Fortinet Championship), having players in the top 10 in the world is laughable.”

Jon Rahm wants to see more weight put on the DP World Tour. He believes that the PGA is receiving an advantage that is making things “laughable” at the moment.

Rahm has established himself as one of the most notable names in the golf world over the past couple of years. He is approaching the levels of stars such as Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. As a result, he is someone with a powerful voice in the PGA. Jon Rahm previously put LIV Golf stars and former PGA golfers on blast.

“For a lot of people, I’m not going to lie, those next three, four years are worth basically their retirement plan they’ve given them,” Rahm said. “It’s a very nice compensation to retire and sail off into the sunset.”

Jon Rahm is never going to hold back from sharing his brutally honest thoughts. It will be interesting to see if he gets a response from the PGA in reference to his Official World Golf Ranking comments.