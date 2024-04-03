PGA Tour star Justin Thomas has split with one of the game's most prolific caddies, Jim “Bones” Mackay, one week before The Masters.
Thomas announced the split via a heartfelt statement posted on X on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas and Mackay partnered for the past three years.
“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways,” Thomas wrote. “I'm going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we've been able to accomplish together — the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.”
“I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”
Thomas did not announce who will caddie for him at Augusta, though Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported that Matt Minister will carry JT's clubs. Minister was on Patrick Cantlay's bag when he won the 2021 Tour Championship.
The high-profile split comes as a shock due to the timing. Amicable or not, Thomas is opting to play Augusta with a first-time caddie, rather than one of the most heralded loopers in PGA Tour history. Bones was on Phil Mickelson's bag from 1992 to 2017 — including for five of Lefty's six major championships.
Thomas has struggled to maintain top-level form since winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He missed the cut in three of the four majors in 2023 and finished 31st in the FedEx Cup standings, failing to qualify for the playoffs. (His struggles — and controversial Ryder Cup inclusion — are well-documented in Season 2 of Netflix's Full Swing.)
Thomas, 30, showed promise early in 2024, with top-12 results at The American Express, the AT&T Pebble Beach, and the WM Phoenix Open. But he missed the cut at two prestigious events: The Genesis Invitational at Riviera and the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
For the season, the 15-time PGA Tour winner ranks a pedestrian 56th in Strokes Gained: Total, 86th in SG: off the tee, and 169th in putting. He ranks fifth in SG: approach, which should serve him well at Augusta National.
JT will be making his ninth appearance at The Masters. He's finished top 25 or better in six of his last seven starts. Thomas' best results at Augusta came in 202o (T4) and 2022 (T8).
Thomas reportedly played a round of golf with Tiger Woods and club chairman Fred Ridley at Augusta National last week.
Meanwhile, Bones might be the best analyst in golf media when he's not on a bag, so perhaps he'll join a broadcast for the 2024 Masters. He's already in Georgia working as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Augusta.
The Masters begins next Thursday, April 11. Here's an updated look at the field.
Thomas also won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.