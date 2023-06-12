The PGA Tour made shocking headlines last week after announcing a merger with LIV Golf. In terms of the LIV Golf players who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi Arabian backed league, players who stayed with the PGA Tour might not be too happy with their return, reports ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

“I think you'd get a pretty strong consensus amongst the players that nobody really wants any of these guys to come back who went to LIV. They would feel a bit cheated because we all chose the tour. Those who stayed, we chose the tour and were told that this is the right side to be on. ‘Don't do this. You'll never come back. If you go, you'll never be able to come back.' That's the one thing I think that really was triggering all the boys is these guys, they've gone off and got their piles of money.”

That is what Australian golfer Geoff Ogilvy had to say, and he isn't the only one. American golfer Brandt Snedeker had similar sentiments, although said it would mostly be directed at a few guys in particular.

“Most of those guys left on relatively good terms. I think there'll be some animosity towards the guys that sued us and drug us through the mud and tried to tell us how bad this tour is and how awful it is. I think there'll be some animosity towards them. But the majority of those guys just made a financial decision, business decision, so I don't think there'll be a ton of that.”

Either way, the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is sure to be contentious for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for any more updates on hostility within the game of golf.