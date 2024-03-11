It has been a long time coming but Scottie Scheffler is once again back to being the top-ranked golfer in the PGA Tour. His win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational surely gives him a lot of momentum heading into The Masters. With tough opponents like Wyndham Clark, Nick Taylor, Max Homa, and Shane Lowry making big runs, he needed to lock in at Bay Hill.
Scottie Scheffler's last trophy was the PGA Tour's Players Championship a little over a year ago. So, he has been trying to find his winning groove once again. This led to a lot of PGA Tour fans questioning his form but he eventually got his skills back and started to dominate. He noted that the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy means so much to him after his slump in the last year, via Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest.
“I think this one's pretty special. Like some of y'all had mentioned, it had been a while since I won. I did win in the Bahamas. But as far as a PGA Tour event, it had been almost a year, and so there had been a lot of chatter about my game and the state of where it was at,” he said.
Scheffler scores a much-needed PGA Tour win
Scheffler carded a six-under final round 66 which got him to 15-under. This made him have a five-shot triumph over the next competitor. Wyndham Clark only finished 10-under while Shane Lowry was just a shot behind the second-ranked Irishman. Will Zalatoris and Russell Henley were then tied with seven-under to round out the top five.
This win in the PGA Tour, after his success at the Hero World Challenge, placed Scheffler in such a good mental state.
“It was nice to kind of come in here with a good mental attitude and to perform well under pressure, and I think today's round was really special for me going forward,” he concluded.
Will he avenge his four-under performance from The Masters last year with all of this momentum? Will he even stay atop the FedEx Cup standings? Only time knows the answers to the 27-year-old's future.