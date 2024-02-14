Tiger Woods is forever.

It is safe to say that Tiger Woods' best days in golf are behind him now, but even if that's the case, there is still no stopping the all-time great from doing the thing he loves. Woods is still determined to continue playing, and he doubled down on it again ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

“I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf,” Tiger Woods said (h/t Golf Today).

“This is a game of a lifetime and I don’t want to ever stop playing. I love being able to compete, I love being able to enjoy different conversations from across time, for instance like today, to be able to play with two great athletes and the cross-pollination that happens with other sports and with this game. I love that and I don’t ever want to lose that.”

The Genesis Invitational will be the first real competitive event for Tiger Woods since he failed to finish the 2023 Masters Tournament back in April due to withdrawal. However, he was able to see action at the Hero World Challenge and at the PNC Championship, both last December.

The love for the game is never going to leave Tiger Woods, who has battled and overcame serious injuries in the past. While there is nothing left to prove for the legendary golfer, Woods must still be eyeing to become the all-time winningest player in major events. He currently has 15 majors, three away from tying Jack Nicklaus for the record.