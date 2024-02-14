It is safe to say that Tiger Woods' best days in golf are behind him now, but even if that's the case, there is still no stopping the all-time great from doing the thing he loves. Woods is still determined to continue playing, and he doubled down on it again ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

“I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf,” Tiger Woods said (h/t Golf Today).

“This is a game of a lifetime and I don’t want to ever stop playing. I love being able to compete, I love being able to enjoy different conversations from across time, for instance like today, to be able to play with two great athletes and the cross-pollination that happens with other sports and with this game. I love that and I don’t ever want to lose that.”

RECOMMENDED
Bills QB Josh Allen with PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitational Pro-Am
PGA Tour: Tiger Woods offers high praise for Josh Allen after Genesis Invitational Pro-Am

Jay Postrado ·

Tiger Woods stands on Genesis Invitational golf course next to PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group logos
Tiger Woods says PGA Tour is in 'great position' with SSG investment

Christopher Smith ·

Tiger Woods looking serious
Tiger Woods unsure about pathway back to PGA Tour for LIV players amid PIF talks

Rexwell Villas ·

The Genesis Invitational will be the first real competitive event for Tiger Woods since he failed to finish the 2023 Masters Tournament back in April due to withdrawal. However, he was able to see action at the Hero World Challenge and at the PNC Championship, both last December.

The love for the game is never going to leave Tiger Woods, who has battled and overcame serious injuries in the past. While there is nothing left to prove for the legendary golfer, Woods must still be eyeing to become the all-time winningest player in major events. He currently has 15 majors, three away from tying Jack Nicklaus for the record.