The Zurich Classic is here! With this, it is time to continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Zurich Classic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

We have just completed two extremely competitive and exciting weekends of golf. The Masters and RBC Heritage events were a lot of fun. It is now time for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. This is the only team play event on tour. Although top golfers such as Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are not participating, it should still be a good weekend as there other very talented golfers teaming up.

For those who may not know, the Zurich Classic format is as follows: Thursday and Saturday will be four-ball play while Friday and Sunday will be alternating shot. There will be 80 different teams participating in the event, and there is some real possibility to shoot extremely low. The reigning champions of the event are Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The pair shot 29-under par for the weekend to beat out Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes.

This might be one of the more low profiled events on tour, but everyone loves to see low scoring rounds. The Zurich Classic will provide that. The purse for this event is $8,600,000.

Here are the Zurich Classic Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Zurich Classic Odds

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele: +290

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa: +750

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell: +950

Billy Horschel/Sam Burns: +1300

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim: +1500

Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh: +2100

Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery: +2400

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler: +2500

J.J Spaun/Hayden Buckley: +3200

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin: +3600

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: +3600

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry: +3700

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard: +3700

Byeong Hun An/S.H Kim: +4100

Tom Hoge/Harris English: +4100

Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy: +4600

How to Watch the Zurich Classic

TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock, Paramount+

Time: First tee time 8 AM ET/5 AM PT Thursday – Sunday

Zurich Classic Favorite Picks

Schauffele/Cantlay: These two golfers are the reigning champions, and big time favorites heading into Thursday’s opening round. Both of them have been playing some really good golf lately. In their last four events as individuals, they have both made the top-20. At the RBC Heritage last weekend, Cantlay had a third place finish while Schauffele came in fourth. That course is much harder than this one, so these two golfers are in good position to repeat. Winning becomes about who is playing well heading into the event and these two golfers are both in that category. If they can continue to play well, they will repeat at TPC Louisiana.

Morikawa/Homa: Being in a pair is all about doing something well that the other person might struggle with. Homa struggles off the tee, but Morikawa has one of the better drivers on tour. Morikawa is third in driving accuracy and fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green. This means he puts some really good swings on the ball off the tee and puts himself in good positions for an approach shot. However, Morikawa struggles on the greens. Putting happens to be one of Homa’s strengths. Homa is fifth in putting average, 14th in one-putt percentage and 10th in strokes gained putting. This team completes each other and if they both play to their strengths, they should have a good showing at the Zurich Classic.

Horschel/Burns: Individually, these two players have not been the best. However, as a team, these two players pair well together. This will be the third year these two golfers team up and they have had a lot of success. Horschel and Burns finished in second place last year in this event and tied for fourth two years ago. They bring out the best in each other, and Horschel really knows the course well. He has a win at TPC Louisiana when it was an individual event, but he also won it paired up with a different golfer. With his course knowledge and expertise, this team will finish towards the top of the leaderboard. Burns enters this tournament playing well. He has finished in the top-20 in three of the last four events, including a win at the Dell Technologies Match Play event. This Pairing should have a good weekend.

Zurich Classic Sleeper Picks

Fitzpatrick/Fitzpatrick: Matt Fitzpatrick teams up with his brother Alex for the Zurich Classic and this should be one of the more fun duos to watch. Matt is coming off a thrilling victory last weekend at the RBC Heritage event. He hit some really good approach shots and drives, but his putting is what he excels at. Matt is first on tour when it comes to putts within 10 feet. He is also 16th in putts per round. Brother Alex is not on tour, but he still plays professionally for the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour. Something Alex does well is hit his driver. He hits fairways over 75 percent of the time and is above average when it comes to greens in regulation. If Alex is anything like his brother, this duo is going to open some eyes.

Kitayama/Montgomery: Kitayama has not been playing well, but he does have a win this year. However, he comes into this weekend cold. Montgomery will have to carry this team, but the best part about being in pairs is being able to help each other. Montgomery is 23rd in total strokes gained and first in putting average. He has the ability to have a very good weekend, but he will need help from Kitayama. The duo should be able to lean on each other and learn from each other. Kitayama is a good golfer, so if he can get back to playing well they will finish at the top.

Final Zurich Classic Prediction and pick

This event is tough to predict. However, Morikawa and Homa are the most complete team. These two players play well individually, so it only makes sense they will play well as a team. If they can stay locked in for four rounds, they are a threat to win the whole thing.

Final Zurich Classic Prediction and Pick: Morikawa/Homa +750