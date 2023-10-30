PSG star Kylian Mbappe has found himself at the center of controversy following an obscene gesture directed at Brest supporters during PSG's recent victory, reported by GOAL. After netting the winning goal, Mbappe was substituted and reacted to heckling from the crowd with the controversial gesture, drawing criticism from both players and coaches.

Brest midfielder Hugo Magnetti condemned Mbappe's actions, citing a lack of class in his response. Magnetti emphasized the inappropriateness of such behavior, particularly in the face of negative fan reactions, expressing his hope that Mbappe would refrain from similar conduct in high-stakes matches against top rivals.

Coach Eric Roy echoed Magnetti's sentiments, expressing his surprise and disappointment at Mbappe's reaction. Roy emphasized that winning the game should have sufficed, criticizing the PSG star for not rising above the provocation. He suggested that players of Mbappe's caliber should maintain composure regardless of the situation.

Mbappe's gesture was reportedly a response to Brest supporters referencing rape accusations against his teammate Achraf Hakimi. Despite the provocation, critics, including PSG coach Luis Enrique, expressed disappointment with Mbappe's reaction, labeling it as “bad energy” and urging him to handle such situations more gracefully.

Despite the controversy, PSG emerged victorious with a 3-2 win in Brest, securing the three points. The incident, however, has cast a shadow over Mbappe's performance, raising concerns about his sportsmanship and ability to handle pressure situations.

What's net for PSG and Kylian Mbappe?

As PSG prepares for their next Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier at Parc des Princes, the incident serves as a stark reminder for Mbappe to maintain his focus on the game and exhibit a higher level of maturity and professionalism, especially in the face of adversarial crowds. Fans and pundits alike will be keenly observing how the young star responds, hoping to see a more composed and respectful demeanor on the pitch.