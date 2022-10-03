5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?

Well, the playoff part is still TBD, but after watching Pederson’s team take down the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers by a combined score of 62-10, it’s clear this isn’t the Jaguars of old. No, with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence leading the way on offense and 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker in place as the focal point of the defense, the Jaguars look like a team on the up and up, with a chance to get legitimately good in the not too distant future.

But now, in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, the Jaguars either aren’t quite there yet, or the Eagles are just that much better, as they overcame the challenge of a rain-soaked game against Pederson and company with relative ease, even if Jalen Hurts’ first quarter pick-six made things look a little closer than the game really was.

5 players most responsible for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 win.

5. Jake Elliott

So how, you may ask, is Jake Elliott a “player most responsible for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 win” if he missed an extra point attempt due to a freak gust of wind? Well, because Elliott hit a 43-yard field goal, had his leg chopped out from under him by a Jaguars defender, and still got up and kicked a successful 28-yarder despite clearly not moving around at 100 percent.

On the day, Elliott went 2-3 on extra pointers and 2-2 on field goals if you count the attempt that was taken away via penalty, which is hardly a bad day at the office when at one point, the Jaguars had to have someone hold the ball for kickoff specialist Riley Patterson.

4. Zech McPhearson

After Darius Slay left Week 4 early on with an arm injury, Zech McPhearson was forced into action for the majority of the game opposite James Bradberry. Marking the second atypical contributor to the Eagles’ secondary alongside Josiah Scott, who was starting in place of an injured Avonte Maddox, McPhearson held up fairly well in coverage, allowing exactly zero touchdowns in coverage while playing a largely unremarkable game – which is actually pretty high praise for a backup cornerback thrust into action for an All Pro-caliber performer.

While the Eagles are unquestionably better off with Slay at cornerback than McPhearson, it’s nice to know the Eagles have a pair of backups in McPhearson and Scott who can hold up well in reserve action.

3. James Bradberry

Oh hey, speaking of Bradberry, how can the cornerback who picked off Lawrence while his Jaguars offense was driving not earn a spot on this list? Playing largely on the left side of the field, Bradberry also didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage and was able to keep his guy in front of him for the better part of 40 defensive snaps.

With Bradberry locked in at the CB 2 spot in a system that utilizes both man and zone concepts, Slay was right, the New York Giants were crazy to leave the building.

2. Miles Sanders

After failing to amass 100 yards in any of the Eagles’ first three games of the 2022 NFL season, Miles Sanders showed out in a massive way in Week 4, rushing the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns; which, coincidently enough, is two more than he scored over the entire 2022 season combined.

For the longest time, folks have attributed Hurts’ abilities on the ground as the biggest contributor to the Eagles’ rushing success, but if Sanders can pick up 100 yards on the ground on the regular and take some of the burden off of his quarterback’s shoulders, it will go a long way in making Shane Steichen’s offense all the more impressive.

1. Haason Reddick

How can the top honor on this sort of list belong to anyone other than Haason Reddick? After a slow-ish start to the 2022 NFL season, Reddick has not picked up at least one sack in two-straight games, with his season total now up to 3.5 thanks to a monster two sacks, two fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one tackle for loss game against the Jaguars. Reddick looked good rushing from a five-man front or a four, showed good burst against Jacksonville’s average tackles, and was able to clean things up after the initial push if Lawrence tried to scramble around behind the line of scrimmage.

Though Reddick’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles is still relatively young, this was an early favorite for his signature game in midnight green.