The Eagles are hoping a win over the Giants in Week 16 on Christmas Day is in their stockings.

Before they can settle into their festive pajamas, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will have to host the New York Giants (5-9) in a Week 16 Monday Christmas mid-day game.

NFC East division rival or not, facing the Giants may not have come at a better time for the Eagles, who are on a three-game losing streak. Last week, the Giants were beaten down by the New Orleans Saints 24-6, with Tommy DeVito throwing for only 177 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Before that, however, DeVito had somehow brought a bit of a spark to the Giants, where they won three straight. The Eagles, although they have punched their ticket to the playoffs, took a massive blow last week with their loss to the Seahawks, going from the 2nd seed down to the 5th seed, meaning that they would be without a home playoff game to begin the postseason.

Early in the season, it looked as if, even though they were not without mistakes, the Eagles could simply find ways to win through their talented roster. Now, with three consecutive losses, Philadelphia is reeling a bit, trying everything from moving Matt Patricia to calling plays on the defense.

For a city that once booed Santa Claus, don't think they won't hold back if this Eagles team lays an egg on Christmas day. Now, let's get into some Eagles bold predictions for Week 16 versus the Giants.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Eagles defense sacks Tommy DeVito at least four times

In last week's matchup against the Saints, DeVito was sacked seven times. That was one of the many reasons the Giants weren't able to score a single touchdown. The Eagles rank 13th in the league in sacks with 39. Though there's been a change in play-calling with Matt Patricia calling defensive plays now, this team should still be able to penetrate through the Giants' weak offensive line.

Eagles make their kick return or punt return of the season

In the 2023 season, the Eagles haven't made a kick return or punt return for a touchdown. Perhaps that can change against the Giants, who rank toward the bottom in special teams.

Jalen Hurts continues to be the running game for the Eagles

Hurts has been the leading rusher in four games for the Eagles this season, with none of those going for over 100 yards. In fact, the Eagles have only had a 100-yard rusher twice this season, with DeAndre Swift in back-to-back weeks going back to Week 2 and 3.

It's concerning if you're an Eagles fan that Hurts has been a majority of the running game at times. But hey, at least he's committed, right? As important as the quarterback is in the NFL, especially one of Hurts' caliber that is getting paid like he is, then protecting him is a high priority. Yet, that also takes away what makes him so special.

Hurts wasn't able to make his best Michael Jordan impersonation and pull his team through in his own flu game. Maybe Hurts with a full bill of health against a weaker opponent will do the trick.

Eagles end their losing streak, beat Giants by at least two scores

Again, the Eagles don't necessarily need a win with their ticket already punched for the playoffs. But they need this win, if for nothing else, to get their feet back under them, get back in rhythm as a team. They also still have the NFC East still at play, so there's still a lot at for this Eagles team to play for.

The Giants could always give them a fight with it being a division game and all. But this feels like a get-right game for Philadelphia to get back in the win column.