The Union take on the Striped Ones! It’s time to check our Leagues Cup odds series, starring our Philadelphia Union-Monterrey prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Philadelphia Union's recent form has been mixed, with a combination of results in their last three matches. The Zolos suffered a 1-4 defeat against Inter Miami CF in their most recent outing and will try to take this win in the battle for third place.

Monterrey's recent form has been relatively positive, with one loss in their last three matches. They started with a 0-1 victory over Tigres, followed by a 2-3 win against Los Angeles FC. However, their winning streak was halted by a 0-2 defeat to Nashville SC in their most recent match.

Here are the Philadelphia Union-Monterrey soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Philadelphia Union-Monterrey Odds

Philadelphia Union: -180

CF Monterrey: +360

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -186

Under 2.5 Goals: +132

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Monterrey

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Monterrey

A victory for the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park would secure their qualification for next year's continental club competition as a Round One team. This would provide an opportunity for the Union to build on their impressive performances in the CCC semifinals of 2021 and 2023. Additionally, a Union win would ensure that the top three finishers of the Leagues Cup are exclusively MLS teams, as Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF are set to face off in the final later on Saturday evening.

In the semifinal against Inter Miami, Philadelphia attempted to contain the Lionel Messi show but ultimately succumbed to a 4-1 defeat. Standout goalkeeper Andre Blake had an uncharacteristically off night, and the Union's finishing lacked precision, despite the return of Dániel Gazdag following a knee injury.

Seeking a rebound performance, head coach Jim Curtin's team will aim to secure a victory against their third Liga MX opponent in the Leagues Cup campaign. They previously dominated Club Tijuana and Querétaro FC with an impressive combined scoreline of 8-2 in the Group Stage. However, they needed a 101st-minute winner in the quarterfinal rematch against Querétaro to secure a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Union will focus on reorganizing their midfield, which struggled against a well-drilled Miami side led by former Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Returning to Subaru Park, where they have emerged victorious against two Mexican sides in the competition, Philadelphia will strive to win the midfield battle early on and avoid repeating their mistakes against Miami. However, Monterrey is adept at maintaining possession and could pose a challenge to the American side's efforts.

Notably, the Philadelphia Union has been in impressive scoring form at home, netting 10 goals in their last three home games. Furthermore, two out of their three previous games have ended with over 2.5 goals.

The Union's top scorer, Dániel Gazdag, who has four goals to his name, is yet to find the back of the net in the knockout stages. He will relish the opportunity to conclude the campaign in style. Additionally, the potential return of striker Julián Carranza from a hamstring injury could provide the Union with added sharpness in the final third.

Why Monterrey Can Beat Philadelphia Union

Monterrey is the only Mexican team left in the Leagues Cup and has already secured a spot in the 2024 CCC by virtue of their performance in the 2022-23 Liga MX aggregate table. This leaves bragging rights, prize money, and pride as the primary motivators for Rayados.

Monterrey looked unstoppable during their Leagues Cup campaign, defeating four MLS teams on the road to reach the semifinals. However, they stumbled against Nashville SC, losing 2-0 at GEODIS Park, where injuries and fatigue may have caught up with them.

Rayados will now face a Philadelphia Union team determined to offer some consolation to their fans following their semifinal defeat. Manager Jim Curtin has called on fans to raise the roof at Subaru Park and stay focused, as they have in their previous games.

Monterrey has been scoring less since the tournament-ending injury to their top scorer, German Berterame. However, Sergio Canales has stepped up, scoring twice since then. Philadelphia, on the other hand, has a counter-attacking and stingy defense in its DNA, providing a path to humbling one of CONCACAF's premier teams.

In their last three away games, Monterrey scored eight goals, but they only managed to score two goals in their previous game.

Striker Rogelio Funes Mori, attacking midfielder Sergio Canales, and winger Maximiliano Meza will be looking to cause problems for the Union. Head coach Fernando Ortiz has been using a 4-4-2 double six formation, sometimes referred to as an “empty bucket,” as there is no obvious central attacking midfielder. Ortiz should deploy his first-line defenders with his second-line midfielders and strikers, taking advantage of an excellent opportunity to rest his starters and condition several reserves in preparation for the remaining 14 games of the Apertura.

Final Philadelphia Union-Monterrey Prediction & Pick

The Zolos have enough weapons to dispel the Gang. Back the Union to take this highly-sought third-place win and a CONCACAF Champions Cup ticket.

Final Philadelphia Union-Monterrey Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Union (-180), Over 2.5 goals (-186)