The Philadelphia Phillies have defied expectations in the first half of the 2024 MLB season, boasting the best record in baseball at the All-Star break. While their dominant pitching staff, led by aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, has been a key factor in their success, the team’s offensive resurgence has been equally impressive.

The Phillies’ lineup, anchored by sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, has consistently produced runs, ranking among the league leaders in home runs and RBIs. The addition of veteran infielder Trea Turner has also provided a spark, solidifying the team’s defense and adding another threat on the basepaths.

However, the Phillies haven’t been without their challenges. Injuries to key players, such as Brandon Marsh and Ranger Suárez, have tested the team’s depth, but the emergence of young talents like Johan Rojas and Andrew Painter has helped fill the void.

As the Phillies enter the second half of the season, they face a familiar foe in the Atlanta Braves, who trail closely in the NL East standings. With a healthy roster and a balanced approach, the Phillies are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and secure a playoff berth, but the road to the World Series promises to be a challenging one.

MLB Odds: Phillies 2024 Win Total Odds

Over: 100.5 (-120)

Under: 100.5 (-110)

Why the Phillies Will Hit the Over

The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to shatter expectations and surpass the 100.5 win mark in the 2024 season. While some may view this as an ambitious prediction, the Phillies’ dominant performance in the first half of the season, coupled with their well-rounded roster and favorable schedule, makes it a realistic possibility.

The Phillies boast one of the most potent offenses in baseball, led by the dynamic duo of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Their lineup is deep and versatile, capable of producing runs in a variety of ways. Additionally, their starting rotation, anchored by aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, has been consistently dominant, providing the team with a solid foundation for success.

Furthermore, the Phillies’ schedule in the second half of the season is relatively favorable, with several series against struggling teams. This should provide ample opportunities for the Phillies to rack up wins and potentially even embark on a winning streak.

While injuries and unforeseen circumstances could always derail their plans, the Phillies have the talent, depth, and favorable schedule to surpass the 100.5 win mark and make a deep playoff run.

Why the Phillies Will Hit the Under

While the Philadelphia Phillies have impressed in the first half of the 2024 season, predicting them to surpass 100.5 wins might be a stretch. Despite their powerful offense and solid starting rotation, several factors could hinder their pursuit of this lofty goal.

The Phillies’ bullpen has been a recurring issue, with inconsistencies plaguing their late-inning performances. This could prove costly in close games, potentially costing them crucial wins down the stretch. Additionally, the team’s injury history raises concerns, with several key players, including Bryce Harper and Ranger Suárez, having dealt with significant injuries in recent years. A repeat of these setbacks could significantly impact their performance.

Furthermore, the NL East remains a competitive division, with the Atlanta Braves hot on the Phillies’ heels. The second-half schedule also presents challenges, with tough matchups against contending teams. While the Phillies have shown resilience, maintaining their current pace for the entire season is a tall order.

While the Phillies’ potential is undeniable, surpassing 100.5 wins requires sustained excellence and a bit of luck. Considering the aforementioned factors, it’s more likely that they will finish with a win total slightly below this mark, still securing a playoff spot but falling short of the historic milestone.

Final Phillies 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Philadelphia Phillies are primed to exceed 100.5 wins, fueled by their potent offense, anchored by MVP-caliber performances from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Their pitching rotation, led by aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, remains a formidable force. While the bullpen has shown vulnerabilities, recent improvements suggest a stronger second half. Additionally, their favorable schedule, with several series against struggling teams, offers ample opportunities to accumulate wins. The Phillies’ blend of talent, experience, and a manageable schedule positions them well to achieve this ambitious milestone.

Final Phillies 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: