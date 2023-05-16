Bryce Harper has only been back two weeks and has already been hitting bombs- and started a bench’s clearing, verbal sparring. It’s like he never left. But it’s not like he was gone for long. He barely missed a month of regular season play. And now, after suffering an elbow injury last season that most thought would sideline him until the All-Star Game, he’s now looking like he could be playing in the game come July.

Star power

It only took 160 days from Harper’s surgical procedure on his right elbow to repair a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament until he was in the batter’s box at Dodger Stadium as a DH.

It’s nothing short of remarkable what the 30-year-old is doing right now. And that goes all the way back to helping the Philadelphia Phillies make the World Series last season, even if they did fall short of winning it all.

Bryce Harper has really set himself apart over the last couple years as a player and overall ambassador of the league. It started in his last season in Washington with the Nationals in 2018.

For most of that season, there were rumors swirling where the eventual free agent Harper could land. Would he stick with the team that drafted him with their first overall pick in 2010, or would he go elsewhere?

Would he just go where the highest bidder was? But with one of the most memorable showings in Home Run Derby history in 2018 inside Nationals Park, Harper showed how baseball can be fun again.

He hit mammoth after mammoth home runs, engaging with a crowd throughout that was eating it up. Really, that’s when Harper’s name became synonymous with something; when he became a star in the MLB.

After leaving the Nationals following the 2018 season, his time with the Phillies, though challenging at times, he has only built on his star power.

His most notable accomplishments being his 2021 MVP season and, of course, being a major contributor to the Phillies making the World Series last season.

Now look at Harper, still not at one hundred percent, who can’t even throw over 75 feet yet but is hitting .333 with two home runs and three doubles.

He’s only adding to his legend and star power with every game he plays now. That’s what will get him to the All-Star Game and maybe beyond this season.

Fan vote

Let’s not forget that to get to the All-Star Game, it’s not necessarily about statistics, but popularity. There’s been many a year where questionable players make the All-Star roster simply off name alone.

Some have even been on the IL and still got voted into the game. Even if Harper were to go into a slump, there’s more than a good chance he’s getting into the game simply because he’s Bryce Harper.

He’s a veteran with a reputation at this point. His 12 years of service time have earned him a right to play in the game. Him putting his body on the line, not being fully healthy, just adds to his likeability.

Besides, the All-Star Game is nothing more than an exhibition game. It should have the biggest stars in the game playing.

The only potential worry with Harper making the All-Star Game is, obviously, his health. Given that he hasn’t played any of the field yet and won’t for some time, the Phillies and Harper might be cautious on whether he should play or not.