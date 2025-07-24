The Boston Red Sox are playing in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, making interleave series like this one against the Philadelphia Phillies extra important in their chase for a playoff spot. Coming into Wednesday night, Alex Cora and company were looking to salvage the series against one of the top teams in the National League after losing the first two games.

The Red Sox were on the ropes once again on Wednesday night, as the powerful Phillies lineup ripped off four home runs in the first four innings to take a commanding 5-0 lead. However, the Red Sox continued to battle and came all the way back, eventually getting a dramatic 9-8 win in 11 innings thanks to a two-run homer by Carlos Narváez in the top of the frame.

This was a stunning loss for the Phillies, who lost a game where they hit five home runs for the first time since June 10, 2019 according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

All of the stars were out early for Philadelphia, which got big swings from Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper to jump out to the big early lead. However, after Boston chipped in a few runs to cut the deficit down, Romy González swung the game in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, González crushed a grand slam off of Jesus Luzardo to give Boston a temporary 6-5 lead.

J.T. Realmuto hit the fifth home run of the game for Philly to tie things up and force extra innings, but the Red Sox came through in the clutch to avoid the sweep. Now, Boston is just six games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East and is hanging onto the final wild card spot in the American League.

On the Philadelphia side, Rob Thomson's club is still firmly in the playoff picture in the National League but has struggled to find some of the same consistency that it did earlier in the season. After missing out on this opportunity to do so, the Phils have not won three games in a row in over a month since June 18-20, per Zolecki. If they want to make noise in the postseason, that will have to change quickly.

More Boston Red Sox News
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run with first base Bryce Harper (3) during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
Bryce Harper one-ups Kyle Schwarber bomb in styleMike Gianakos ·
Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Red Sox’s Marcelo Mayer exits vs. Phillies with wrist injuryZachary Howell ·
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Royals’ Seth Lugo trade strategy could lead to Red Sox’s Jarren DuranBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox rumors: Could Boston pull off a Garrett Crochet-like trade?Zachary Weinberger ·
San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) in the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
Did Giants’ Rafael Devers subtly shade Red Sox after big night at 1st base?Alex House ·
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) after taking batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. MLB
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s ideal Jarren Duran trade as Padres, Phillies loomZachary Howell ·