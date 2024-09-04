ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bowden Francis

Cristopher Sanchez (9-9) with a 3.49 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 152 innings pitched, 124K/36BB, .266 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: No Decision, 5.2 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 5.43 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 59.2 innings pitched, 40K/22BB, .324 oBA

Bowden Francis (8-3) with a 3.66 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 78.2 innings pitched, 75K/19BB, .204 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 7 innings, 1 hit, 0 run, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 games, 2 starts, 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 28.2 innings pitched, 29K/8BB, .226 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Blue Jays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -122

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies need Cristopher Sanchez to have a good start against the Blue Jays. He has struggled on the road all season, but the Blue Jays are not the best offensive team. Toronto does not hit for a high average, and they do not hit for a lot of power. Sanchez has Vladimir Guerrero Jr to worry about, but he is about it right now. Ernie Clement is another player to stay away from, though. However, two players can not beat the Phillies. If Sanchez is just careful around those two players, the Phillies should be able to win this game.

Philadelphia is a very good offensive team. They are batting .269 in their last 10 games, and have scored 47 runs. Along with that, the Phillies have recorded 38 extra-base hits. Francis is a tough matchup considering how well he is pitching, but the Phillies will not make it easy on him. If the Phillies can find a way to hit with some power, they will win this game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowden Francis has been lights out lately. He is coming off the best month of August of any pitcher in the MLB. Francis threw 34.1 innings, allowed 10 hits (.089 oBA), struck out 39 while walking just four, and owned a 1.05 ERA. He pitched against some pretty good teams in that span, as well. If the young right-hander can continue his hot streak on the mound, the Blue Jays will easily win this game.

The Blue Jays should be able to put some runs up in this game. Sanchez is a good pitcher, but he really struggles on the mound. Opponents hit over .300 off Sanchez when not at Citizens Bank Ballpark, and the Blue Jays are a better hitting team at home. It would not be surprising to see the Blue Jays record five or six hits off Sanchez in this game, which will help them push across some runs. In fact, 66 of the Blue Jays 67 wins have come when they record at least six hits.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is actually a pretty good one. However, it is hard to ignore what Francis has done lately. I like the Bowden Francis to stay hot and lead the Blue Jays to a win Wednesday night.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-102)