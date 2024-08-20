ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Reynaldo Lopez

Zack Wheeler (12-5) with a 2.72 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 148.2 innings pitched, 162K/43BB, .193 oBA

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Win, 6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 66.1 innings pitched, 69K/21BB, .203 oBA

Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) with a 2.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104.2 innings pitched, 102K/37BB, .231 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: No Decision, 3 innings, 3 hits, o runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 1.74 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 56K/24BB, .213 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -134

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zack Wheeler takes the mound, and he is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He is definitely in the running to win the NL Cy Young award, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. In August, Wheeler has a 1.35 ERA. He has thrown 20 innings, allowed just three earned runs, and has struck out 23 while walking only three. Along with that, opposing batters are hitting just .171 off him this month. Wheeler needs to continue this against the Braves Tuesday night. If he can keep pitching well, the Phillies will win.

Wheeler has faced the Braves once this season already. That was the first game of the season, but nothing has really changed for Wheeler. He has been good and consistent since his first start. In that start against the Braves, Wheeler went six shutout innings, and struck out five batters. The Braves are not the same dominant offense this year as they were in 2023, so Wheeler should be able to continue his hot streak. With how he is pitching in August, I would not be surprised to see him shutdown the Braves in this game.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reynaldo Lopez has been the surprise of the season. The Braves made him a starter once again, which has benefitted them greatly. Among pitchers that have faced at least 400 batters, Lopez has the lowest ERA, and it is not particularly close. He is making his first start since the end of July, so he could be a bit rusty in this game. However, Lopez has been great, and there is no reason to believe that will change. If Lopez can pick up where he left off, he will be able to shut down the Phillies offense Tuesday night.

Lopez has faced the Phillies once this season. That game was a little over a month ago, and he was able to lead the Braves to a win. In that game, Lopez went six shutout innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out six batters. The Braves need him to have another game like that if they want to win. He does not need to have a shutout performance, but just two or three runs given up will do the job.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and a good pitching matchup. I would not be surprised to see the under hit because of that. However, my pick is going to be the Phillies moneyline. Wheeler is pitching lights out right now, and I expect that to continue.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-134)