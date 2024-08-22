ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves in an NL East matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Cristopher Sanchez (9-8) with a 3.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 140.1 innings pitched, 108K/34BB, .262 oBA

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Win, 9 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 5.53 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 53.2 innings pitched, 32K/21BB, .322 oBA

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) with a 4.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 75.2 innings pitched, 85K/14BB, .233 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: Loss, 5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 4.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 35 innings pitched, 43K/5BB, .239 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -104

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Philadelphia is a top 10 offense in the MLB. They have a top 10 batting average, slugging percentage, home run total, and they are top 10 in runs scored. Philadelphia has been able to hit the ball well all season, just not against the Braves. The Phillies have to take advantage of the pitches in the zone in this game. If they can find a way to barrel a few balls off Schwellenbach, and get a few extra base hits, the Phillies will be able to push some runs across and win this game.

Cristopher Sanchez is coming off another complete game. He was able to dominate the Nationals, and he is looking to carry that into this game. He has shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers this month already, but was lit up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he followed the Arizona start by shutting out Washington, so I would not expect him to have a bad start in this one. If Sanchez can continue to pitch well, and carry his momentum into this game, the Phillies will win.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Schwellenbach is having a very respectable rookie season. He has a pretty good strikeout rate, and he keeps his walks down. With that, the rookie does a great job limiting hits, as well. In fact, Schwellenbach has already started against the Phillies this season. In that game, the Braves were led to a win as Schwellenbach threw six innings, allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out six. He also did not walk a batter in the game. If he can have a similar start in this game, the Braves will win.

The Braves are hitting the ball well against the Phillies this season. They are batting .278 with an .884 OPS. In the seven games played, the Braves have 35 extra base hits, including 15 home runs, and 45 runs scored. The Braves have the Phillies number this season, and that does not seem to be changing. If they can continue to play well against Philadelphia, and keep hitting the ball well, the Braves will win another game against the Phillies.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is always a good game, and good series. For the game, I will be taking the Phillies to win. Sanchez has thrown the ball well, and I expect that to continue.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-104)