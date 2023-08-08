Bryce Harper started playing first base for the Philadelphia Phillies to get back on the field less than a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The early returns for Philadelphia have been positive, raising the question about where Bryce Harper might play in the future. Could Harper be the Phillies' first baseman beyond the 2023 season?

It's an option that Phillies General Manager Dave Dombrowski isn't ruling out. The Atheltic's Jayson Stark asked Dombroski if it's possible that Harper will stay at first base and forgo returning to the outfield.

“If you'd say is it possible, I'd say yes,” Dombrowski said on “The Athletic Baseball Show.” We have not had that conversation at all. The only thing I do know is that I asked him a week ago or so or 10 days ago how he likes it, and he likes it a great deal. And part of it is you're involved. You're much more involved in the action on every pitch.

“We'll wait and we'll see what ends up happening.”

Harper has performed admirably at first base, committing one error in nine games. The two-time NL MVP has one defensive run saved.

The advanced metrics haven't been kind to Harper's defense in recent years. He's had negative defensive runs saved in each of the last three years, including -6 runs saved in 2021. Harper's outfield defense will presumable only get worse with age.

Rhys Hoskins started 150 games for Philadelphia at first base last year, hitting 30 home runs. Hoskins is done for the season with a torn ACL and headed for free agency, leaving his future as the Phillies' first baseman unknown.

Even if Harper only sporadically plays first base in the 2024 season, there will be plenty of time for him to become the Phillies' first baseman of the future. At 30 years old, Harper has eight years left on his contract beyond the 2023 season.