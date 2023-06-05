The Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 season hasn't gone according to plan. After reaching the World Series last year, Philadelphia had high hopes after adding Trea Turner to their already talented roster. The Phillies currently sit in fourth place in the National League East, sporting a 27-32 record. However, Philadelphia is still expected to be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline barring a truly miserable next month.

With that being said, let's take a look at three early targets for the Phillies ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

The odds of the Chicago White Sox trading Dylan Cease are slim. If Cease is made available though, the Phillies should try to acquire him.

Cease has endured his ups and downs in 2023 but is one of the better pitchers in baseball nonetheless. He features the ability to completely change the dynamic of a team's pitching staff. The Phillies feature a top-heavy rotation with minimal depth. Adding Cease to their Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler rotation would give Philadelphia a dynamic pitching staff.

The Phillies need pitching help without question. They currently rank 23rd in team ERA, per MLB.com. They also are just 23rd in batting average against, 17th in WHIP, and 20th in home runs allowed.

Dylan Cease would help to revitalize the Phillies pitching staff.

Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

If Dylan Cease isn't available or proves to be too expensive for the Phillies, trading for longtime Colorado Rockies SP Kyle Freeland could be an option. Freeland is in the midst of an underwhelming campaign, but he also pitches in Colorado. He's always featured intriguing potential but has struggled to develop consistency with the Rockies.

Colorado is going to sell in 2023, and acquiring Freeland would be cheaper than Cease for Philadelphia. He wouldn't bring the same amount of upside, but Freeland would add necessary depth. He owns a 4.06 ERA as of this story's publication, a decent mark considering the hitter-friendly ballpark he pitches at.

Again, Freeland wouldn't be the most exciting trade acquisition. That said, adding pitching depth never hurts. It will be especially important for this Phillies ball club.

For fans of offense, there's one sneaky acquisition who would help the lineup.

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas isn't a high-profile name. The Washington Nationals outfielder is in the midst of a quietly productive campaign though. Given Philadelphia's offensive underperformance, adding a player like Thomas wouldn't hurt.

He hit over .300 in May and has played a major role in Washington's offense. For the season, Thomas is slashing .278/.335/.441 with a .776 OPS. He's also 24th in runs scored this year, something the Phillies have struggled to do.

So far in 2023, Philadelphia ranks just 23rd in total runs scored. Their offensive inconsistency has been extremely problematic. Despite their roster featuring star players, the Phillies could use help in their lineup.

Thomas is an outfielder and could fill in for players like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, who both aren't premier defenders by any means.

Final thoughts

The Phillies still have the potential and talent to get back on track. It's already June and they are in fourth place though. It's becoming clear that Philadelphia needs upgrades. Whether it's a star like Cease or underrated player such as Thomas, it will be interesting to follow the Phillies' moves ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.