Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly faced the full wrath of an angry Philadelphia Phillies crowd after he openly wondered if the noise at Citizens Bank Park could match that of the din made by the Team USA fans following a Trea Turner grand slam in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

Well, Phillies fans gathered around the visitor's bullpen before Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday and let Kelly have it, ruthlessly heckling him.

The first Phillies fan, noticing a curious, orange-looking liquid in Kelly's water bottle that was perched next to him on the bullpen mound, shouted out to the Diamondbacks pitcher, asking him if it was a Four Loko.

A young girl screamed “you suck” at the top of her lungs at Kelly, while another Phillies fan shouted, “you don't stand a chance tonight.”

It's safe to say that Kelly, the Game 2 starter, riled up the Phillies fans with comments he made before the game.

Diamondbacks' comments on Phillies crowd

Kelly was asked about the Phillies crowd, which has made headlines for their rowdy nature and even registered a maximum volume of 112 decibels during a Game 1 home run by Nick Castellanos.

“I haven’t heard this place on the field, but I’d be very surprised if it trumped that [World Baseball Classic] Venezuela game in Miami.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also complimented the Philadelphia crowd for being “smart” and “engaging”, but added he thought the noise at Citizens Bank Park was similar to the roar of Chase Field when Arizona finished off a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was then asked about Kelly's comments, to which Turner replied, “We’ll see what he says after tonight’s game.”

Fittingly enough, it was Turner who got the party started for the Phillies in the first inning of Game 2, as he rocketed an 0-1 cutter into the left field seats to send the Citizens Bank Park crowd into a frenzy.

It will be interesting to see if Kelly has anything to say about the crowd after the game, which the Phillies lead 6-0 at the time of print.