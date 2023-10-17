The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS thanks to a hot start from their offense. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper crushed home runs in the first inning to send the Citizens Bank Park crowd into a frenzy. Phillies fans, and Philadelphia fans in general, are known as some of the most passionate fans in all of sports. So Merrill Kelly's decision to challenge them in a sense before Game 2 will only add more fuel to the fire.

“Going into the WBC game… I think that, I haven't obviously heard this place (Citizens Bank Park) on the field but I'd be very surprised if it trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami,” Kelly said, via Talkin' Baseball.

Kelly, who's starting Game 2 for the Phillies, likely meant to compliment the WBC (World Baseball Classic) more than anything by his statement. Phillies fans will take what he said to heart though. It would not be surprising to hear Citizens Bank Park louder than ever when Kelly takes the mound in the bottom of the 1st inning on Tuesday night.

Phillies lead Diamondbacks 1-0 in NLCS

Philadelphia won 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLCS. As mentioned earlier, both Schwarber and Harper hit early home runs. Nick Castellanos stayed scorching hot with a home run of his own later in the game.

Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler pitched six innings for the Phillies. He surrendered two earned runs and struck out eight in what was a quality start. Philadelphia's bullpen shut the door following Wheeler's exit and the Phillies ultimately earned a victory.

Game 2 projects to be another competitive affair. Merrill Kelly will be challenged immensely by this Phillies lineup. On the other side, Aaron Nola will get the ball for Philadelphia.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 PM EST on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.