Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push

Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.

That’s right, according to Todd Zolecki, the Phillies beat writer for MLB.com, Harper had the pins removed from his left thumb this afternoon and thus can begin ramping up his rehab moving forward. Though this won’t immediately allow the reigning MVP to take the field in the month of August, or potentially even in September, it is a positive step forward for a player Philly desperately needs to succeed moving forward, especially with Nick Castellanos‘ recent struggles – not to mention firey exchanges with reporters – at the plate.

Bryce Harper had his pins removed from his left thumb today. He can start to ramp up his rehab toward a return. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 1, 2022

Now, as improbably as it may sound, the Phillies have actually been treading water pretty well since Haper went down, recording a 15-10 record in July, including a five-game win streak to close out the month. With Edmundo Sosa acquired for the low-low price of JoJo Romero and Jean Segura about to return from injury, the Phillies should be able to keep things competitive under new skipper Rob Thomas until Harper is able to return and then go all-in on a major push for the playoffs when he is able to return to the lineup, even if it’s just as a one-way player at DH.

