Jeff Hoffman is expected to be one of the most popular names in free agency this offseason. While Hoffman has been dominant out of the bullpen over the last two season with the Philadelphia Phillies, some teams have been considering signing him as a starting pitcher.

Hoffman addressed his potential move away from the bullpen in an interview with MLB insider Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

“I think I would be a great starter if given that opportunity again,” Hoffman said. “It was cool seeing what [Reynaldo Lopez and Jordan Hicks] did last year and, for me with how healthy I am and what I've done the last few years with my arsenal, it's an interesting thought. … It makes sense that guys with deeper arsenals than most relievers have found success.”

“Until it got brought back up [by interested teams], I assumed that ship had sailed. … It would be totally different than the first go round. I feel like I'm 24 years old again. … I'm moving the way I'm supposed to now. I view [starting] as a great challenge. I'm as healthy as I've ever been. I would welcome the opportunity. … I love pitching out of the bullpen and late in games, too.”

Should Jeff Hoffman stay in the bullpen or become a starter?

Hoffman was one of the best relievers in baseball during the 2024 season. In 68 appearances, Hoffman had a 2.17 ERA, recorded 89 strikeouts and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. While he was not necessarily the Phillies closer, only recording 10 saves, he frequently pitched in the highest-leverage situations against the opposing team's best hitters.

However, Hoffman does have some starting experience. He started 11 games with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and 15 games in 2019 and 16 games in 2017 the Colorado Rockies. While Hoffman had much more success out of the bullpen the last two seasons with the Phillies, many believe that he has developed the tools to become an effective starter.

Hoffman regularly threw four pitches, a slider, four-seam fastball, splitter and sinker, in 2024. Because of his diverse pitch mix, many around baseball believe that he could effectively change roles. This past season, players like Reynaldo Lopez, who was one of the best starters in baseball, and Jordan Hicks each made the jump.

Based on his performance in 2024 and other relievers track records, Hoffman most likely would be able to be a quality starting pitcher in the Major Leagues. But, is that really necessary when he is so effective out of the bullpen?