The Philadelphia Phillies fell short of their World Series goal in the 2024 postseason following an impressive regular season. Philadelphia is looking to maintain a competitive roster while adding some impactful pieces. The Phillies could look to make a trade, but the team will also likely consider their MLB free agency options.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Phillies are looking to add an outfielder and a “top reliever.” Heyman also writes that Philadelphia is specifically interested in either a left fielder or center fielder.

The Phillies want to make a deep postseason run in 2025. They do believe in their current roster for the most part. The Phillies also rewarded manager Rob Thomson with a contract extension, as they clearly believe he can lead them to the World Series.

Philadelphia is reportedly interested in adding a “top reliever,” as Heyman wrote. The bullpen endured its share of ups and downs in 2024, so adding a reliable hurler or two would help matters. The Phillies could address their bullpen concerns via trade or free agency.

Their outfield interest is intriguing. Nick Castellanos is the Phillies right fielder. Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh can play center and left field. The Phillies, though, are reportedly looking for an upgrade in left or center field.

This may spark Juan Soto rumors as he can play left field, but Soto is expected to receive plenty of interest in MLB free agency. The Phillies will have to be aggressive in their pursuit of Soto if they decide to make him a priority in free agency.

Philadelphia already has enough talent to reach the MLB postseason, but they want to take the next step forward. The Phillies are hoping to build a roster that can win the team its first World Series since the 2008 season.