Bryce Harper has dazzled and amazed with his skill on the baseball field for over a decade. Now, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is impressing baseball fans with his incredible recovery from Tommy John surgery. His recovery from the surgery is suspected to be the quickest in baseball history.

After Harper underwent surgery in late November after playing through injury in the Phillies’ incredible playoff run. The injury forced him into a DH role but didactic prohibit him from mashing. His recovery process wasn’t going to be the same as the pitchers whose UCLs get operated on but it was still expected to take a while, possibly forcing him to sit out until July. Instead, he will be back in the lineup on Tuesday, roughly two months ahead of his timetable.

The process was a long one for Harper but it was one where his body really helped him out, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Harper’s willingness to occupy first base for the Phillies showed how eager he was to get back out there.

“My body has been very good to me in this process,” Bryce Harper said, via ESPN. The Phillies are extremely fortunate that Harper is returning soon after going just 15-15 to start the season amid injuries to other key players like Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Painter. Gaining a bat with as much pop as Harper’s can really help the offense get going.

“I really tried to do everything I could to get to this point,” the Phillies superstar said. “It’s been a grind, coming in each day — on the field or in [the trainer’s room] — just understanding my body and how I feel and where I can push myself mentally and physically.”

It will take more than Harper getting back into the swing of things for the Phillies to turn it around. The starting pitching can’t rely solely on a fantastic stretch from Matt Strahm. Trea Turner has to start playing like the star that Philadelphia threw barrels of money at this offseason. Getting the NLCS MVP integrated again will be a huge step in the right direction, though.