Bryce Harper made Philadelphia Phillies playoff history in Game 5 of the NLCS. Harper became the first Phillies player to steal home during the postseason, according to Sarah Langs. The play led to a collision between Harper and Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno. Although Moreno suffered an injury scare, he was able to stay in the game.

Video via Talkin' Baseball:

Collision at the plate as Bryce Harper scores to make it 2-0

Harper's steal made it a 2-0 score with the Phillies leading. Langs also reported that Harper's swipe of home was the 22nd in MLB playoff history. It was the first since Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays accomplished the feat in 2021.

Chalk it up as another impressive statistic for Bryce Harper in October, who seems to thrive when the pressure is on.

Phillies: Bryce Harper stepping up in MLB playoffs

Bryce Harper stealing home likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card. Yet, that is exactly what he did in Game 5.

Harper plays the game hard. He only knows one speed and regardless of one's opinion on him, there is no questioning Harper's work ethic.

Of course, the Phillies star is more than capable of taking care of business with the bat in his hands as well. In fact, Harper is hitting .282 with 15 home runs, 30 RBI and 35 runs scored so far in his postseason career, per StatMuse. He's currently slashing .323/.512/.710 with a 1.221 OPS in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Additionally, Harper has crushed four home runs.

The Phillies entered Saturday's affair having dropped two games in a row in Arizona. However, the Phillies lead the Diamondbacks 2-0 in the third inning as of this story's publication.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies will look to finish the game strong and take a 3-2 NLCS lead with the series heading back to Philadelphia.