Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker believes Bryce Harper is playing on a different level in the ongoing NDLS. Harper hit two home runs and had four RBIs in the Phillies' 10-2 rout of the Braves in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Harper's performance eventually earned praise from Snitker. The latter feels the Phillies first baseman will become a Hall of Famer when he retires, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank.

“He's a Hall of Famer. He's one of those guys who loves that stage…special player. Put him in the spotlight and he's gonna shine,” Brian Snitker said.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies' pitching rotation have been the biggest thorns on Brian Snitker's side in the NLDS. Harper hit a home run off Game 1 starter Spencer Strider, who seemed like an NL Cy Young candidate during the regular season. The Phillies went on to win Game 1, 3-0.

It sure seemed the Phillies were going to shut out the Braves again in Game 2. Zack Wheeler was solid on the mound for Philadelphia – he had 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work. Wheeler ultimately gave up a three-run home run to Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud that started Atlanta's late-game rally.

Don't make Bryce Harper mad

Atlanta ended Game 2 in spectacular fashion with an incredible double play. Braves first baseman Matt Olson tagged Bryce Harper for the final out. Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia mocked Harper's base running gaffe in the dugout.

The Braves radio booth does not approve of Bryce Harper's home run celebrations tonight (h/t @_piccone) pic.twitter.com/rcEpI9o9cK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 12, 2023

Apparently, the mockery lit a fire in Bryce Harper. He stared down Orlando Arcia after he hit his second home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that broke the game wide open. Maybe Arcia shouldn't have made fun of the two-time NL MVP after all.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies have Brian Snitker's Braves teetering on the brink of elimination. Get your popcorn ready for Game 4 on Thursday.