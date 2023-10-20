The Arizona Diamondbacks found solace in Chase Field and Brandon Pfaadt, as they were finally able to shut down the Philadelphia Phillies' overwhelming offense on Thursday. Although Rob Thomson's ballclub fell in walk-off fashion, 2-1, its pitching remains dominant as ever. Though, a young hurler with no MLB playoffs experience is being entrusted to reclaim the momentum.

Christopher Sanchez is starting for the Phillies in Game 4 of the National league Championship Series on Friday. The already immense amount of pressure that is on the 26-year-old will only be amplified by the fact that he hasn't pitched since Sept. 30. A strong outing can help his team earn a commanding 3-1 lead over the Diamondbacks. Sanchez is embracing the big moment.

"I'll be ready tomorrow." 😤 pic.twitter.com/G3jFX3oL9D — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 20, 2023

“I'll be ready tomorrow,” he said with a wink, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. While Philly is supremely talented, confidence is a key part of this group's success. A certain level of swagger is needed to survive the rigors of postseason baseball. Sanchez's is on full display ahead of the biggest game of his career.



The left-hander posted a 3.44 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) in 2023 and recorded 96 strikeouts in just over 99 innings pitched. He has been waiting three weeks for his manager to give him the nod, but the electricity bouncing off Chase Field will ideally force him to quickly shake off any rust.

The Phillies must make it as easy as possible for Christopher Sanchez. Game 4 will be a bullpen day for Arizona, which gives this deep lineup a prime opportunity to pounce early and often. With or without a safety net, the Dominican Republic native is obviously dialed-in for Friday's NLCS battle.