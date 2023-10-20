The Arizona Diamondbacks have put themselves back into the conversation of the NLCS. The Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in Game 3. One Arizona player cemented himself in the record books. Brandon Pfaadt is the fourth pitcher in Diamondbacks history to have nine strikeouts in a playoff game, per Jesse Friedman.

Brandon Pfaadt makes history as Diamondbacks steal a win

The only other Arizona players to have at least nine strikeouts in a playoff game are Brandon Webb, Curt Schilling, and Randy Johnson. Pfaadt's red-hot pitching helped tame Philly's hitters.

Bryce Harper was on a hot streak for Philly. In Game 1, Harper had two hits and scored two runs, one of which was a home run. In Game 2, the 34-year-old calmed down a bit and let Kyle Schwarber take the reigns. Schwarber notched a total of 3 runs, with two of those being home runs. Now, both batters have been cooled down.

Both Schwarber and Harper had no home runs in Game 3. This was likely due to Pfaadt's untameable pitching. The Phillies had a hot pitcher themselves. Ranger Suarez had 7 strikeouts for Philly. The pitching from both teams was impressive and was likely the reason for such a low-scoring game.

The Phillies have actually made a change in their starting pitcher for Game 4. Cristopher Sanchez will lead off for Philly on Friday. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will attempt to play the same smothering defense they played in Game 3.

Arizona will carry Brandon Pfaadt's historical feat with them into Game 4. Surely, former Diamondbacks star Randy Johnson is proud of Pfaadt's performance and the energy should continue into Friday night's NLCS game.