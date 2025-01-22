Philadelphia Phillies great Jimmy Rollins fell short of the 75 percent of votes needed for the 2025 Hall of Fame. In the BBWAA election on Tuesday, former Phillies reliever Billy Wagner earned an entry with 82.5 percent of votes.

Rollins, who's had one of the most decorated careers at the shortstop position in baseball history, left former Phillies manager Larry Bowa “baffled” about the voting results.

“Congrats to CC,Billy and Ichiro.I am still baffled by the percentage of votes JRoll received. I have been in baseball for over 50 years and Jimmy ranks right up there with all of the ss in the hall of fame. I hope the voters take a better look at his resume,” Bowa said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Rollins missed the cut, but at least it wasn't a total disappointment for the fans, getting to see Wagner enter with right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, and former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

Phillies' Jimmy Rollins deserving of Hall of Fame recognition

It's Rollins' fourth year on the BBWAA ballot, and it appears that he just isn't getting the widespread votes needed at this stage. That said, he's only started showing up in the voting since 2022, so there will be more chances for the former MVP to be selected.

He made it to three All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award.