After a successful regular season that saw them win the NL East and finish with the second-best record in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies' season went up in flames over the last two days.

After splitting the first two games of the NLDS against the New York Mets, the Phillies dropped Game 3 on the road and were facing elimination in Game 4 on Wednesday. Despite a gritty outing from starter Ranger Suarez, a sixth inning grand slam from Francisco Lindor was all that the Mets needed to collect a 4-1 victory and send the Phillies home.

Philadelphia fans were understandably upset after the loss. Losing in any playoff series hurts, but losing to your bitter rivals is a difficult pill to swallow. After the game, fans were parading the internet imploring the Phillies to make a move for Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto.

“*Rocking back and forth* Juan Soto will change everything. Once we have Soto the Phillies will be unstoppable. Just one more hitter. Juan Soto will change everything,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Juan Soto's agent can write any number he wants down and the Phillies will pay it. They have to get away from this swing at everything mentality in the playoffs. Juan is the perfect player for that.”

Some fans even expressed their disgust for the team while yearning for the star slugger.

“Juan Soto or I don’t watch a game next season you guys are awful,” the fan wrote.

Soto would fill a need for another big bat in the middle of the Phillies' lineup, which seemed to lack some pop this postseason outside of Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. They have elite starting pitching and a very strong bullpen (despite its struggles in this series). If they can add a bat like Soto to the linuep, they will have all of the ingredients to compete for a championship.