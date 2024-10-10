The New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Francisco Lindor played the hero for the Mets with a sixth inning grand slam. The 10-year veteran’s epic swing was the difference in the game as New York won 4-1 and advanced to the NLCS.

After a brutal defeat for the NL East division-winning Phillies, manager Rob Thomson was quick to credit New York. “I just wanna say first of all, congrats to the Mets. They’ve got a really good club. They played well, they never give up. Their second half was unbelievable. I thought Menny did a great job and again, they really played well,” Thomson said via SNY on X.

The Mets have been on an incredible journey after reaching the playoffs during a makeup doubleheader the day after the regular season ended. New York took out the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in the best-of-three Wild Card round. The team then returned home after a 16-game road trip to beat the Phillies in Game 3 and finished Philadelphia off in Game 4 Wednesday night.

The Phillies couldn’t hold off the Mets in the NLDS

With the Phillies facing elimination entering the game, Thomson issued a statement that was not well received by fans. The skipper simply noted his team’s resiliency and toughness. But some felt it didn’t inspire much confidence that the Phillies could tie things up against their division rivals.

Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza had the perfect message for fans after New York took a 2-1 series lead. Mendoza simply acknowledged that the fans “want it as much as we want it.”

The Mets' miraculous season will continue. The team went 40-27 since returning from the All-Star break, the fourth-best record in baseball during that stretch. New York battled all the way back to make the postseason for just the second time in the last eight years. The Mets will take on the winner of the San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Division Series in the NLCS. The Padres lead 2-1 entering Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Phillies on the other hand regressed over the course of the season. The team started off hot, with the best record in baseball over the first half. Philadelphia sent three starters to the All-Star Game for the first time in over 40 years and appeared to be the team to beat in the National League. But the Phillies went just 33-33 after the Midsummer Classic. They were able to hold onto the NL East and earned a bye in the Wild Card round, reaching the NLDS for the third consecutive year. But the Phillies promising season ends in a Division Series defeat at the hands of the Mets.