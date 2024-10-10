The New York Mets had to scrap and claw through Game 4 to close out their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS. After Alec Bohm squeaked a run across for the Phillies early in the game with a little dribbler in the infield, the Mets struggled to take advantage of many opportunities to take the lead with runners on base.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mets loaded the bases once again thanks to some wild pitching by Jeff Hoffman. After Carlos Estevez entered the game on the mound, Francisco Lindor made the defining swing of the series that sent the Mets to the NLCS. His grand slam was the difference in Game 4, and the Mets would advance to the next round with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.

After Lindor changed the dynamics of the playoffs with one swing, baseball fans all over the internet went crazy.

“Every day we give thanks that Francisco Lindor chooses to walk among us instead of ascending to the higher plane of existence where he belongs,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Francisco Lindor should never be booed ever again. Idc if he goes 0-100 next season.”

Lindor is likely going to fall short in the race for the NL MVP due to the historic season that Shohei Ohtani is having, but that won't stop Mets fans from trying to get him the award.

“I AM GOING TO OCEAN’S 11 THE MVP TROPHY FROM OHTANI AND GIVE IT TO FRANCISCO LINDOR,” a fan emphatically claimed.

Lindor's home run off of Estevez continued the Mets' trend of attacking opponents' bullpens in these playoffs. They were able to steal Game 1 in Philadelphia against a very good Phillies bullpen after Zach Wheeler threw a gem, and they got all of their runs in Game 4 after starter Ranger Suarez left the game. Of course, the Mets only made it this far because of Pete Alonso's three-run shot in the ninth inning off of Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams.

The Mets will look to keep that cycle going in the NLCS against either the Padres or the Dodgers.